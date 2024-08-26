Who’s keeping fairgoers cool?: Meet the State Fair’s ice provider

Gopher Ice is the exclusive ice provider for the entire MN State Fair.

Monday is set to be another scorching day at the Minnesota State Fair — you’ll definitely be wanting an ice-cold beverage, but where does the fair’s ice come from?

Meet Gopher Ice — they are the family-owned, exclusive ice provider for the entire fair, and have been for the past 51 years.

Workers hand-deliver ice to every vendor they provide ice to.

When 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS caught up with them Monday morning, crews were already running about 400 bags behind. However, they quickly caught back up, getting those bags to vendors as quickly as possible while battling the raging sun.

Despite the heat wave, new vendors at the fair seem to be thriving.

Animal handlers have also been putting in the work to make sure the animals don’t overheat.