White House rescinds memo to freeze federal grants

President Donald Trump’s administration has rescinded its sweeping directive that sought to pause potential trillions in loans, grants, and financial assistance, according to a memo obtained by ABC News.

“OMB memorandum M-25-13 is rescinded. If you have questions about implementing the President’s Executive Orders, please contact your agency General Counsel,” the short memo from Matthew Vaeth, the Acting Director of OMB reads.

The policy reversal follows a tumultuous 48 hours for the White House, as states and local governments raised concerns that funding for healthcare, law enforcement, disaster aid, and infrastructure spending could be paused or delayed during the expansive rollout of the policy.

“Without this funding, Plaintiff States will be unable to provide certain essential benefits for residents, pay public employees, satisfy obligations, and carry on the important business of government,” 22 state attorneys general said in a lawsuit challenging the policy yesterday.

On Monday, the Office of Management and Budget ordered federal agencies to freeze any federal funding to activities that might be implicated by Trump’s executive orders, causing states, local governments, and nonprofits to scramble to determine if their funding would be cut off. Less than 24 hours after the policy was revealed, the White House attempted to clarify the policy in a memo, saying that programs that provide direct benefits to Americans – such as Social Security, Medicare, and SNAP benefits – would be excluded from the freeze.

Amid the confusion, a federal judge in Washington, D.C. issued a stay of the policy through Monday as lawyers for the Department of Justice struggled to confirm the extent of the directive.

“It seems like the Federal Government currently doesn’t actually know the full scope of the programs that are going to be subject to the pause. Is that correct?” US District Judge Loren L. AliKhan asked.

“I can only speak for myself, which is just based on the limited time frame here the I do not have a comprehensive list,” DOJ lawyer Daniel Schwei said, adding “it just depends” on the type of program and funding source.