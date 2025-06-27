What to know if you plan to pay respect to Melissa and Mark Hortman Friday afternoon

The public will have a chance to pay respects to long-time DFL House leader Melissa Hortman, as well as her husband, Mark, on Friday afternoon as they lie in state inside the Rotunda of the Minnesota State Capitol.

The Hortmans, as well as their dog, Gilbert, were shot and killed in what investigators say was a politically motivated attack on June 14. They will be lying in state inside the Rotunda from 12-5 p.m.

The couple was assassinated the morning of June 14 at their Brooklyn Park home. State and federal prosecutors have each charged the alleged gunman, Vance Boelter, with murder in connection with their deaths. He is due in federal court at 11 a.m. Friday.

RELATED: Melissa and Mark Hortman to lie in state at Capitol; funeral planned for Saturday morning I Reaction to assassination of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, shooting of Sen. John Hoffman I Vance Boelter arrested near Green Isle home, ending 43-hour manhunt I Vance Boelter’s 90 minutes of terror: 4 lawmakers’ homes, 2 shot and 2 killed I Federal charges: Boelter went to 4 homes as he sought to kill lawmakers

Getting Inside the Rotunda

Tens of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects inside the Minnesota Capitol on Friday, and if you’re one of those planning to visit, state officials say you should plan to use public transportation. They say this is due to the limited parking around the Capitol, as well as the multiple construction projects happening in the area.

Once you’re there, Governor Tim Walz’s office says to use the main doors up the Capitol steps, and once through the line, you’ll be able to pay your respects in a procession through the Rotunda.

If you aren’t able to make it to the Rotunda, the Minnesota House will be streaming the public viewing on its livestream channel. CLICK HERE to watch or view it in the player below.

Funeral Plans

On Saturday, a private funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. The service will be streamed by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on our website and app, as well as our YouTube page.

Hortman’s Political History

Melissa Hortman will be the first woman and one of fewer than 20 Minnesotans to lie in state in the Capitol, a big honor for the representative who served 20 years inside those walls. Hortman was a consistent supporter of DFL positions on issues such as gun control and abortion rights and was first elected to be the DFL Caucus Leader in2 017. Two years later, she was elected House Speaker, and this past session, she became House Speaker Emerita due to a tie in the House between the number of elected Republicans and Democrats.

RELATED: Melissa Hortman’s rise to power was slow, steady and remarkable

The last time Hortman spoke to reporters was at the end of the special session on June 9 and choked up as she talked about voting to strip undocumented adult immigrants from the state health insurance program.

“We’ve worked very hard to try- to try to get a budget deal that wouldn’t include that provision, and we tried any other way we could to come to a budget agreement with Republicans and they wouldn’t have it. So, I did what leaders do, I stepped up and I got the job done for the people of Minnesota,” said Hortman in that interview.

Updates on the memorial being held for the Hortmans on Friday will be provided here throughout the day by the 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS team.