What happened to Nathan Edberg? 26 years later, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office re-examines cold case

Twenty-six years ago, 21-year-old Nathan Edberg left a White Bear Lake bar and grill and has not been seen since that fateful night in April 1999.

Jackie Edberg told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS her son visited her the night he disappeared.

“I am very grateful to have that last I love you,” said Edberg. “We’re just hoping for some answers. Someone has to know something. You don’t just disappear.”

Edberg told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS her son’s car was found with two flat tires in a ditch near a heavily traveled area at the intersection of I-35E and 694.

“He had very good friends. A family that was interested. I mean, yeah, it’s very unusual for him to have just walked out of our lives,” said Edberg.

Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Miles Kensler is the lead detective on the cold case.

He told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Nathan Edberg’s car was locked, the lights were turned off and there were no keys left behind, indicating Edberg likely walked away, but there is no evidence to suggest if it led to foul play or something accidental.

“Well, to be honest, I really don’t have an indication of anything. It’s just — nothing,” said Kensler.

Kensler said investigators are exploring the possibility of hiring a company to assist with artificial intelligence.

“There are companies out there where we could send the case and they would run the whole case file. As you can see over here, it’s quite large. That might give me some trajectories as well. I may find some patterns that I don’t see.”

Evidence in Edberg's case

If you have information, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office would like you to call 651-266-7130.