What happened to Ike? Memorial planned for this weekend as homicide investigation continues

Friends of William Eickholt, known as “Ike,” are planning a memorial in Prescott, Wis., while detectives try a new way to solve his homicide case.

“It was all cut short — it surprised me of all the grief counseling services I’ve done for people, I can come back and get through,” said Mitch Carmody, a friend of Eickholt. “I couldn’t quite get over this because it was just taken away.”

Eickholt, 74, was the victim of homicide, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s report, which also said he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

RELATED: A mystery in the East Metro: A suspicious fire, a missing 74-year-old man, and a body found in a ditch several miles away

“Ike” was well known around Prescott, Wis., where he’d often walk to from his home in Denmark Township, right over the border in Washington County, Minnesota.

While planning the memorial, which is happening on Sunday at noon at the Freedom Park, Carmody said he was touched by the outpouring of support from the community.

“It shows where our heart touches somebody — it doesn’t have to be how long [the] relationship is, it’s how they touched your life,” Carmody said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted a new video on social media, hoping to find new ways to reach the community for tips in the case.

Commander Kyle Schenck wrote a statement that reads in part, “We are actively seeking any information that could assist us in solving this homicide and bringing those responsible to justice. No detail is too small — even something that may seem insignificant could be the key we need. If you saw or heard anything unusual or have any knowledge related to this incident, please come forward. Your information could make a crucial difference.”

As previously reported, Eickholt was reported missing on Feb. 1 when investigators responded to multiple fires at his property in Denmark Township and believed he was injured.

The search ended when Eickholt’s body was found along the 2000 block of Ravenna Trail one day later in Hastings.

Please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (651) 439-9381 or the Hastings Police Department at (651) 480-2300 if you have any information in the case.