Western Minnesota under red flag warning for extreme fire risk

Extreme fire danger has led the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to issue a red flag warning for 18 counties.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the predicted weather conditions, including gusty winds and low relative humidity.

The DNR said residents should burn when a red flag warning is in effect.

The first warning begins at 11:00 a.m. and last until 8:00 p.m. for these counties:

Lincoln

Lyon

Murray

Nobles

Pipestone

Rock

The warning will then take effect for additional counties at 1:00 p.m. and last until 8:00 p.m.:

Big Stone

Chippewa

Lac Qui Parle

Redwood

Stevens

Swift

Traverse

Yellow Medicine

Finally the following counties will have the warning begin at 1 p.m. as well, but will stay in effect longer until 9 p.m.:

Clay

Grant

West Otter Tail

Tilkin

Daily updates on the current fire risks and burn bans can be found on the DNR website.