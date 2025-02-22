Weekend-long Vintage Fest is a blast from the past

Get ready for a trip down memory lane as an annual vintage fest returns this weekend.

The Totally Rad Vintage Fest brings back the best of the 80s, 90s and 2000s with some epic throwback memories.

There’s something for everyone, from graphic tees, jerseys, jewelry, toys, bags and even a gaming area with Frogger and a Nintendo 64.

Organizers say the festival brings a new life to decades-old clothing and accessories.

“I love the 80s, 90s, Y2K eras because it’s the golden age before the internet took over, we weren’t on our phones, we were outside playing with toys, wearing cool clothes, so it’s a really fun time to reminisce,” said Sarah Emerson, co-owner of the festival.

She says that it started five years ago and continues to grow each year.

There are 110 vendors and thousands of attendees between Saturday and Sunday, all hoping to snatch that timeless piece.

“Trends keep recycling, so let’s just use old clothes to do new things,” Emerson said.

The owner says there are two more events coming up in the spring and summer.