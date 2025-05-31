Wayzata High School father jumps into action amid post-graduation shooting outside Mariucci Arena

Crowds continuously gathered for scheduled graduation ceremonies at Mariucci Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis on Saturday, less than 24 hours after two people were hurt in a shooting that directly followed a Wayzata High School graduation at the arena on Friday.

Two men, a 19-year-old and a 49-year-old, were taken to the hospital after the shooting around 8:20 p.m. Both were said to be in stable condition on Saturday, according to a University of Minnesota (UMN) spokesperson.

Dave Hughbanks, the father of a Wayzata High School graduate, recalled the surreal aftermath of his daughter’s commencement ceremony as he waited for her outside the arena.

“Where he got shot, like, he was probably about 10 feet, so probably, like, right there,” Hughbanks said, gesturing to relay his proximity to one of the victims as he heard a gunshot ring out.

“There was a pop that I thought was a car backfire,” he said.

“And then all of a sudden, people were kind of screaming a little bit, and I ran over and I saw a guy on the ground said, ‘Oh my god.’ You know, like, he was shot.”

Hughbanks arrived on Friday evening in a suit with a Wayzata t-shirt over the top, which he later used to help.

“Took the stupid t-shirt off, and, you know, I was like, put pressure on it. But like, it’s a headshot.”

“The police came about three minutes later.”

Eventually, he stepped back and snapped a photo, which showed witnesses gathered around the man believed to be the 49-year-old victim. He was the father of another student, Hughbanks said.

“There was a kid who went running. I don’t know if that was related at all, but you know, I don’t know if he was the target. I don’t know if it was random, I don’t know.”

Another witness, Renee Frey, posted photos on Facebook and wrote, “Right after our niece’s graduation, while standing outside Mariucci, a group of young men came running. I saw punches thrown—then one of them pulled out a gun and fired, just 20 feet in front of me.”

UMN spokespersons did not confirm any of the witness accounts relayed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS as of this report.

“It scared the crap out of me,” Hughbanks said.

“I, just, was driving home, and I was crying and I was thinking about the I was like, ‘What if the kids were out there, you know? What if my parents were out there? My ex-wife?’ You know, like any of my family,” he continued.

“I hate that this happened to anyone… I just, I wish the best for the mother and the family, the daughter and, you know, hope and prayers for what they’re going through.”

Hughbanks said his daughter was still shaken by the incident.

“I hope it doesn’t taint, you know, all of the joy that’s coming out and like, all these kids, you know, going on to the next stage of life,” he said.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS was still working to confirm information about the suspect arrested within an hour of the incident on Friday night.

Wayzata Public Schools has not confirmed whether any of their own were involved in any way.

In a letter to district families and staff, Superintendent Chace B. Anderson wrote in part, “We are deeply saddened that this incident occurred at the conclusion of what should have been a joyful and memorable celebration. Our thoughts are with the Wayzata families and others who were directly affected by this tragic event.”

“Counseling resources will be made available to those who need them, and we will share more information as it becomes available,” Anderson continued.