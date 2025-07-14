Water boil advisory lifted for residents in Crystal, New Hope, Golden Valley

Early Monday evening, around 4:15 p.m., authorities lifted the water boil advisory after the Minnesota Department of Health tested the water and determined it to be safe to drink.

The advisory was issued Sunday morning after a malfunctioning valve in the Golden Valley water tower caused residents in Crystal, Golden Valley, and New Hope to have low water pressure or no water.

While people can return to using their tap water normally for drinking and cooking, MDH recommends flushing household pipes and faucets by running each cold-water faucet for five minutes or until the water is noticeably colder.

It is recommended to throw away existing ice and for people with an icemaker to flush the feed lines and toss the first new bin of ice.

MDH also advises cleaning water softeners and filters, including replacing disposable filters.

The Joint Water Commission of Crystal, Golden Valley, and New Hope says they are still collecting data on exactly what caused the malfunction and will share more information as it becomes available.