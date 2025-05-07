WATCH: ABC News special coverage of papal conclave

The conclave to choose the next pope will get underway Wednesday.

This conclave will have a record number of cardinals participating in the long-standing tradition to choose the 267th pope and leader of the Catholic Church. Those cardinals include 10 from the United States.

ABC News will air a special report roughly an hour long starting at about 9 a.m. CT Wednesday as the processional of cardinals enter the Sistine Chapel. The conclave will officially begin around 10 a.m. CT.

Each time a vote is taken, and black or white smoke comes out of the chimney, ABC News says it will air a special report. Black smoke means a vote was held but a pope wasn’t selected, and white smoke means a new pope has been chosen.

Wednesday morning, the Cardinals attended a final mass at St. peter’s Basilica where a senior cardinal urged them to elect a Pope who prizes unity in diversity and puts personal interests aside. Then, the 133 cardinals will meet behind closed doors in Vatican City.

Inside the Sistine Chapel, tables are set with place cards for each cardinal and ballots are also at each seat. Cardinals will vote once on Wednesday and then up to four times per day after that – twice in the morning and twice in the evening.

“Now I have to tell you, that first ballot is so significant because then you see who are the leaders,” said Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York.

Although the conclave is highly secretive, the process includes cardinals walking down to the center aisle to Chapel Altar, where they cast their ballots in front of Michelangelo’s “Last Judgement”.

Roughly 1.4 billion Catholics around the world will be anticipating the outcome of the closed-door process.

Most experts expect the pope will be chosen within two days. However, keep in mind that no pope has been elected on the first day of a conclave for centuries.

Another part of the debate in the selection of a new pope will likely be whether to elect someone with a progressive approach – similar to Pope Francis – or choose a conservative leader, according to experts.

