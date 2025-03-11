Washington County settles 2018 wrongful death lawsuit for $4.5 million

The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a multi-million dollar settlement Tuesday morning, ending a civil lawsuit against one of its sheriff’s deputies who shot and killed a suicidal man.

In 2018, Deputy Brian Krook shot and killed Benjamin Evans. The 23-year-old was armed with a handgun and threatening to kill himself when deputies found him kneeling in a Lake Elmo intersection.

Deputies and other law enforcement on the scene negotiated with Evans for nearly 40 minutes, trying to get him to put the gun down.

When Deputy Krook arrived on the scene, he told fellow officers he was prepared to use less lethal rounds on Evans. But just before 1 a.m., without warning and while Evans was still talking to negotiators, Krook fired four rounds from his handgun.

Evans later died at the hospital.

After a jury found Krook not guilty of manslaughter in the case, Benjamin Evans’ family filed a federal civil lawsuit.

The board voted Tuesday to approve the $4.5 million dollar settlement. The county is responsible for $2.5 million, and the remaining funds will come from the insurance trust.

Bill Evans, Benjamin’s father, said he’s relieved he county approved the settlement.

“It’s nice to finally have it at a conclusion,” he said during an interview.

Speaking from his home in St. Louis, Bill said he hopes the settlement prompts further training of law enforcement on how to handle people in crisis.

“There’s a lot of mental health people that want to help officers and first responders understand a suicidal patient,” Bill, a former paramedic, said.

The case also raised new questions about when officers can be held liable for using deadly force, after a judge ruled qualified immunity may not shield Krook from civil liability in the shooting.

Last year, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals heard the case and later affirmed the judge’s decision. A trial was expected to begin in February when the parties reached a settlement.

In a statement, Washington County made clear the settlement was not “an admission of liability or wrongdoing” by either Deputy Krook or the county.

“The county stands by the actions of its deputy as necessary and justified to protect public safety,” said County Administrator Kevin Corbid before the vote. “Over the past number of years, the county has vigorously defended itself and its deputy.”

Deputy Krook is still on the force in Washington County, according to a county spokesperson.

If you or a loved one is experiencing a mental health crisis or thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:

If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you: