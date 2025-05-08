Washington County resident hires contractor to install neighborhood speed bumps, city plans to remove them

There are several new speed bumps on a rural Washington County road, but it’s who put them there that has the city taking action.



The city of Grant says a man had them put in illegally, but that homeowner argues he had every right to do so.

The move has many neighbors upset.

“This is such an over-the-top response, very un-neighborly,” said Brian Roesler, who lives in Grant.

“I think they’re ridiculous, I think they’re illegal, I don’t like it,” said Jeff Schmid, another Grant resident.

The speed bumps went up at the beginning of the month along a stretch of Justen Trail.

“Nobody likes them, we’re not racing around here,” Roesler said.

“Everybody wants them gone,” Schmid added.

Drivers are even going around the new speed bumps and into the grass to avoid them.

“That’s just people’s sort of protest,” Roesler said.

“The whole basis of this is for safety,” said Sam Scott, who is behind the move to install the speed bumps.



Sam Scott owns a horse farm along Justen Trail and he’s the man who hired a contractor to install the speed bumps.



“We’re just trying to slow it down so everybody is safe,” Scott said.



Scott tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he’s had issues with the city over the lack of guidance on a speed limit on this road for years. He even took questions to court over what his property is.



“The Washington County judge proved what we had said, that this is my property,” Scott said. “People love to walk by, and I just couldn’t live with myself if there was a tragedy that happened, so I went ahead and did it, and according to a Washington County judge, I was fully within my rights.”

That’s why Scott believes he was justified in putting in the speed bumps. We asked what motivated him to take such drastic action; he emphasized he’s concerned about the safety of others.



“I just thought to myself, if I could prevent some tragedy from happening and I don’t do it, I couldn’t live with myself,” Scott said. “If they want to come and talk to me, knock on my door, give me a call, and I would love to walk them here and show them the reasoning behind what I did and it’s only for safety.”



Grant Mayor Jeff Giefer released a statement, which can be read below.

On or about Friday, May 2nd, speed bumps were installed on Justen Trail without City authorization, in violation of Grant City Code. A private individual directed this work without obtaining the required permit from the City or its Engineer. No member of the City staff or Council approved the installation.

The City has had a roadway easement since 1974 that requires The City to maintain the road. City Code requires a permit from the City Engineer before any work can occur in a public right-of-way. This safeguard ensures transparency, safety, and proper oversight.

The City is actively working to resolve the situation. The speed bumps will be removed and the roadway restored to its original condition as quickly as possible.

Since the installation, the City has received over 100 calls and emails from residents — all in opposition to the speed bumps. Common concerns include safety, damage to vehicles, and the disruption of our rural road character. No public feedback has been received in support.

We thank residents for their patience and understanding as we work swiftly to correct this issue in accordance with City Code.