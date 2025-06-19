Walz: Yvette Hoffman close to being released from hospital

Yvette Hoffman, the wife of state Sen. John Hoffman, could be released from the hospital as soon as Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz told reporters.

The couple was shot at their Champlin home early Saturday morning in what’s believed to be a targeted assassination attempt by suspected gunman Vance Boelter. They underwent surgery at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and have been recovering since then.

“I got news today, I believe, that Yvette Hoffman may be released from the hospital today, which is just a bright spot amongst the darkness, and John still continues to recover,” Walz said after attending a Juneteenth event in St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood.

Prosecutors say Boelter, posing as a police officer, shot Yvette and John Hoffman several times when they realized he was not a real police officer. Their daughter, Hope, was also home and called 911.

Boelter allegedly went on to visit the homes of three other DFL lawmakers, including the residence of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark. The Hortmans were shot and killed shortly after Brooklyn Park police officers arrived.

The spree of terror set off a 43-hour manhunt, the largest in state history. Boelter was finally arrested around 9 p.m. about a mile from his family’s home in Sibley County.

Boelter is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder at the state level, and federal prosecutors have charged him with murder and stalking.

On Wednesday night, hundreds gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol for a candlelight vigil to remember Mark and Melissa Hortman. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.