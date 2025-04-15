Walz won’t back down from ‘back to the office’ order

About a hundred union state workers demonstrated outside the Minnesota of Health Building near the State Capitol to draw attention to their approaching contract negotiations and their opposition to a “back to the office” order from Governor Tim Walz.

“There are multiple crises, and it’s hard to keep track of everything,” said Meridith Richmond, a member of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees (MAPE).

RELATED: Gov. Walz responds to protests over return-to-office policy

On March 25, Governor Walz released the new “telework policy” for state employees. “This approach balances the flexibility of telework with the workplace advantages of being in office,” said Gov. Walz in his announcement. “Having more state employees in the office means that collaboration can happen more quickly and state agencies can build strong organizational cultures more easily.”

The state worker unions immediately opposed the idea. Although it calls for workers to show up in person at least 50% of the time, not full-time, union leaders say there still won’t be enough office space for everyone.

“I don’t know how all of this is going to work with all the office space consolidation that has happened over the last three years,” Richmond told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Tuesday. “I feel like people are going to be sitting on the floor.”

At an event highlighting the potential impact of federal funding cuts to Medicaid programs, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS asked Walz if he’s confident there will be enough space to accommodate the returning workers.

“We have looked at that,” he responded. “We do have the office space and have the ability. I understand that there are disruptions for folks. But the ability to come back to work, work in there together 50% of the time is right in line with the majority, the vast majority of every other state government and most of our private employers.”

Richmond claims the state will have to spend millions of dollars to provide enough office space as it spent the last few years downsizing.

“He needs to rescind his order,” she says. “It’s a fiscally irresponsible waste of state money.”

The governor said Tuesday he has no plans to rescind or delay the order. His office says 60% of state workers already work in the office some or all of the time.

In his order announcing the new policy, Walz said he understands the state has to balance the needs of workers with other considerations. “This policy change supports the economic vitality of office districts like downtown Saint Paul, bringing foot traffic back to businesses and public spaces. Many major Minnesota employers are also now requiring in-person workdays for their employees.”

The new policy provides an exemption for employees who live more than 75 miles away from their primary work location.