Walz to survey storm-damaged Bemidji and Beltrami County on Tuesday

Governor Tim Walz will be heading north on Tuesday to survey the damage left behind by this past weekend’s storms in Beltrami County. The bulk of the damage is in Bemidji, where some residents could still be without power for several more days.

Walz is expected to be in Beltrami County to look at the damage around 11 a.m. Millions of trees have been knocked down, according to a county spokesperson, and hundreds of structures damaged. In addition, thousands of people are waking up for the fourth day without power. As of early Tuesday morning, there were still more than 5,400 customers without power.

Anyone who is in need of help is being asked to call 218-333-0880, or by clicking HERE.

The National Weather Service has teams assessing damage in the Bemidji area, and while they didn’t confirm a tornado touchdown, they did report straight-line wind speeds of 90-120 miles per hour- the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane.

RELATED: Straight-line winds as strong as a hurricane deal damage in Bemidji I Beltrami County suffers devastating storm damage from 106MPH winds, flash flooding; state of emergency declared

Luckily, no one was hurt during the storm, which prompted state of emergencies being declared for both Beltrami County and the City of Bemidji. Weather officials say the most intense damage is east of the southern end of Lake Bemidji.

Late Monday, Beltrami County Emergency Management announced there will be no curbside pickup of storm debris along county roads but will be doing so within the city. In addition, Solid Waste will now have a second location for a landfill. A field behind the Target store on 23rd Street NW will now be able to accept tree debris starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. That site will only be for tree debris. Meanwhile, the permanent Demolition Landfill, as well as the temporary location, will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.