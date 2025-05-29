Walz to meet with lawmakers Thursday, days before notices of possible layoffs are sent to state workers

Gov. Tim Walz will be meeting with legislative leaders Thursday afternoon as budget negotiations are stalled at the Capitol.

This comes as lawmakers missed a self-imposed deadline of midnight on Thursday morning, meaning there are still large parts of the new state budget for Minnesota that haven’t been finished, and that thousands of state employees will likely be sent notices of possible layoffs on Sunday – which is required by law.

If the political gridlock drags on long enough – until June 30 – employees could be furloughed. However, Walz still says he thinks lawmakers can get it finalized by then. If the state budget isn’t finished by then, that’s when the paychecks for state workers could start being affected, and Minnesota could see a partial government shutdown.

Legislators are still working on funding bills for K-12, higher education and taxes. Other bills, such as ones for veterans and military affairs, housing, agriculture, judiciary, public safety and corrections finance, have been signed into law. CLICK HERE to stay up to date with bills moving through the legislature and HERE for all political coverage from 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

One of the labor unions representing many state government employees is urging lawmakers to get the job done.

“It’s far from ideal,” said Bart Andersen, the Executive Director of AFSCME Council 5. “And like I said, it just puts everybody into chaos, because all those different services that are provided to Minnesotans – what are those folks supposed to do and how are they supposed to feel when they don’t get anyone on the other end of the line?”

While this isn’t the first time a legislative session has gone past the deadline, it is important to note the last time there was a government shutdown in Minnesota was in 2011.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will update this article Thursday after Walz meets with leaders and will keep you up to date on budget talks.

