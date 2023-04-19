Walz to give State of the State Address Wednesday evening
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is set to give the State of the State Address on Wednesday.
The address will happen during a joint session of the Minnesota State Legislature at the State Capitol House Chamber at 7 p.m. This is Walz’s first address of his second term.
House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth (R) and Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson (R) will provide a response following Walz’s address.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Eric Chaloux will have a preview of the speech during Wednesday’s evening newscasts.
Check back for updates.