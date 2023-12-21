Walz to discuss public safety funds passed by lawmakers, money to be delivered next week

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to be joined by first responders and lawmakers on Thursday afternoon as he discusses plans for the use of funds that will be sent out next week to various public safety departments across the state.

According to Walz’s office, he will be joined by Bob Jacobson, the Commissioner for the Department of Public Safety, the police chiefs from Bloomington, Centennial Lakes and White Bear Lake, as well as others.

The $300 million signed into law back in May — which will help communities meet the needs for their police, fire and emergency management teams — is expected to be sent out to municipalities sometime next week.

According to Walz’s office, the funds can be used to help with recruiting, training, equipment, victim services, mental health crisis response and officer wellness at the city, county and tribal levels.

Thursday’s event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Check back for a stream of the event.

