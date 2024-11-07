Walz returns to Minnesota after unsuccessful vie for the White House
Governor Tim Walz has returned to his St. Paul home after his appearance at Kamala Harris’ concession speech Wednesday afternoon.
He posted on social media for the first time since losing the election and thanked Harris for selecting him as her running mate.
He returns to a divided government in Minnesota. While Democrats will keep their one-seat majority in the State Senate, Republicans gained enough seats in the election to tie control of the State House at 67-67.