Walz decides not to run for 2026 U.S. Senate seat, still considering third Governor term

Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday he will not run for a U.S. Senate seat but is still pondering a third term as Governor.

According to a statement from Governor Walz’s office, he has decided to not campaign to fill the vacancy that will be left by Senator Tina Smith (D), who stated her intentions not to seek another term in 2026.

“Governor Walz is not running for the United States Senate,” Teddy Tschann, a spokesperson for Gov. Walz, said. “He loves his job as Governor and he’s exploring the possibility of another term to continue his work to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids.”

Tschann said Walz is proud of the DFL’s “deep bench of talent” in Minnesota and is excited to see who the voters elect.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is already in the race, and Democratic Congresswoman Angie Craig is saying she’s seriously considering a run for the seat.

On the Republican side, 2024 endorsed Senate candidate Royce White is in and so is Adam Schwarze, a 2022 congressional candidate in what is expected to be one of the most expensive U.S. Senate races in state history.

Walz reportedly has no plans to endorse a candidate in a primary race.