Walz administration introduces anti-fraud legislation

The administration of Governor Tim Walz introduced a package of anti-government fraud bills at the Capitol this week.

Rep. Dave Pinto (DFL)-St. Paul) is the author, or co-author, of some of those bills.

He told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that one of those bills will make it easier for state agencies to cut off government funding to organizations that are not operating properly.

“Making sure that our public programs are being supported and public dollars are going to people who need them and not going to people who don’t,” said Pinto. “Absolutely giving state agencies to stop or withhold payments.”

And, another bill would require state agencies to share information on potential bad actors to prevent fraud before it has a chance to happen.

“Yeah, making sure that we have some good communication between different agencies,” said Pinto.

None of the bills have been fully approved yet.