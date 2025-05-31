Wallner reinstated following hamstring strain, Keirsey Jr. optioned to St. Paul

After missing 38 games with a left hamstring strain, outfielder Matt Wallner is back with the Twins following his rehab assignment.

Wallner returns to the Twins after playing six rehab games with Triple-A St. Paul. While with the Saints, Wallner hit .320 with one double, five home runs, 13 RBI, two walks and a 1.330 OPS.

Before his injury, Wallner went .263 at the plate with five doubles, two triples, one home run, three RBI, nine walks and seven runs scored through 18 games.

In order for Wallner to have a spot back with the Twins, DaShawn Keirsey Jr., another outfielder, was optioned to St. Paul.

Keirsey Jr. played in 45 games for the Twins this season, going 7-for-64, hitting .109 with one home run, four RBI, six runs scored and five stolen bases.