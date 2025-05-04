Walking to support those with Multiple Sclerosis

An event in the Twin Cities worked to bring people together, taking strides for loved ones and strangers who are dealing with Multiple Sclerosis.

An autoimmune disease, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), causes a person’s immune system to attack the protective covering of nerves, causing a variety of neurological symptoms.

The National MS Society says one million people in the U.S. have the disease, and that includes Minneapolis City Councilwoman Andrea Jenkins.

She was diagnosed with MS in 2017, the same year she was elected to the city council.

“I was running my first campaign, and was just really having a hard time door knocking, walking up and down, you know, stairs,” Jenkins recalled.

Still, she was able to push through and continue in public service. Now, Jenkins has decided not to seek re-election; instead, she wants to create different opportunities for those in her community and advocate at the national level for marginalized groups and those with chronic illnesses.

“It’s really critical that the community steps up and supports these efforts to find a cure for MS, for cancer, for HIV and AIDS, because the government, unfortunately, is shirking its responsibilities right now,” Jenkins said.