Walking for diabetes: Breakthrough T1D Walk raises funds and shows support

On Saturday, the largest fundraising event for those with Type 1 Diabetes, or T1D, was held, showing support and walking with a purpose: finding a cure.

Unlike other kinds of diabetes, T1D isn’t something caused by diet or lifestyle. It’s an autoimmune disease, requiring those who have it to take insulin to survive.

“There’s been many rough days since I was diagnosed at age 4,” one participant told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “Knowing that I made it through those days and knowing that I have a best friend that supports that I have family that supports me, it makes the rough days and the rough blood sugar days easier to deal with.”

Saturday’s event was all about raising funds to help those living with T1D, be it research, treatment, advocacy or even working towards a cure.

According to Breakthrough T1D Minnesota and Dakotas Executive Director, Carolyn Sharratt, the rate of people being diagnosed with T1D is on the rise.

“Two to three people are diagnosed every day,” Sharratt said. “It’s around 1100 people in Minnesota are diagnosed yearly. The incidence rate is increasing.”

Those wishing to help donate to Breakthrough T1D can do so on their ONLINE DONATION PAGE.