Wake for Minnesota trans man killed in New York to be held Monday

Sam Nordquist will be honored during a public wake on Monday from 2-7 p.m. at 484 Inwood Oaks Avenue North in Oakdale.

As previously reported, seven people have been charged with torturing him for over a month before killing him:

Kimberly Sochia, 29

Thomas Eaves, 21

Patrick A. Goodwin, 30

Jennifer A. Quijano, 30

Kyle R. Sage, 33

Emily Jean Motyka, 19

Precious N. Arzuaga, 38

RELATED: New York State Police: Minnesota man found dead after months of torture; 5 charged | 2 more charged in the killing of transgender Minnesota man in upstate New York

According to police, Nordquist had arrived in New York state sometime in September and had been staying at Patty’s Lodge in Hopewell. A search warrant was executed on Feb. 13 as part of their investigation, where authorities say they found a “deeply disturbing pattern” of abuse.

Authorities say they believe Nordquist endured repeated acts of violence and torture from late December to sometime in February, adding his body had been moved in an attempt to “conceal crime.”

“This is by far the worst homicide investigation that our office has ever been a part of,” Jim Ritts, the Ontario County District Attorney, said. “It is an ongoing investigation, so we are necessarily limited in the things that we can talk about. But no human being should have to endure what Sam endured.”

Authorities said Nordquist knew his assailants, who also identified as LGBTQ+, and there was no evidence of a hate crime.