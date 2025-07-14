Voters in many school districts will be asked for extra money to fund schools in November

It might be summer, but many school districts are already looking ahead to the fall election season.

According to Education Minnesota, an unprecedented number of districts are considering levy referendums, which means they will be asking tax payers for a property tax increase to help fund education.

Districts like St. Paul, Hibbing, Mahtomedi and Minnetonka are considering levy referendum campaigns.

School districts have until August to decide whether to go to the voters for funding, but the list is expected to be long this year.

Typically about a dozen schools conduct “Vote Yes” campaigns during off-year elections, this year there could be as many as 50.

“We are asking voters to make sure there are safe learning environments, safe classrooms, educators and programming,” said Monica Byron, President of Education Minnesota.

Byron says many districts are dealing with a perfect storm of inflation, federal funding cuts and the expiration of COVID relief funds. She says going to the voters is a last-resort option.

“Our districts have already made as many cuts as possible. So when they go to the voters, it really is the last chance we have to make sure we are not impacting students and educators,” she said.