Voters head to the polls for special election in Minnesota’s Senate District 6

A special election to replace former State Senator Justin Eichorn’s seat is underway.

From 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., polls will remain open in Senate District 6, where voters will decide between Republican Keri Heintzeman and Democrat Denise Slipy.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Eichorn was arrested less than a month ago and charged with attempting to solicit a teenage girl for prostitution. He then resigned from the State Senate.

Political experts who spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS say the region, which covers parts of Cass, Crow Wing and Itasca Counties, is likely to be represented by the Republican candidate who wins the seat.

The winner of Tuesday’s election will have a quick turnaround, as the regular legislative session is set to end in less than three weeks.

Check back for updates when polling closes.