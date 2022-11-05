Voter turnout continues to grow as Election Day nears

Election Day is just four days away, and candidates are making a final push across Minnesota during the last weekend of campaigning.

Both the Democratic National Committee chair and Republican National Committee chair were in Saint Paul on Friday to bolster support for each party’s candidates.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel campaigned for gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen, while DNC Chair Jaime Harrison spoke at an event with several DFL candidates including incumbent Gov. Tim Walz.

“I’ve been hearing a lot of information about people like Tim Walz or Scott Jensen,” said James Sanders, a Minneapolis voter, about the races he’s paying attention to. “Outside of Minnesota too, what’s going on in the races in Pennsylvania, Georgia.”

A steady stream of voters filed into the Early Vote Center on E. Hennepin Ave in Minneapolis on Friday.

Early voting in Plymouth the Friday before the election (KSTP).

“I’m happy to see people out doing this,” said Ian Young, a Minneapolis voter. “Hopefully there are even more out Tuesday.”

More than 30,000 early votes have been cast in the city, which represents about 13% of Minneapolis voters.

Director of Elections and Voter Services Katie Smith said it’s too soon to tell whether they’ll surpass 2018 voter turnout levels.

“I don’t know what to expect yet for Election Day,” she said. “That one is still up in the air. We know we’ve still got voters that have their mail ballots at home.”

Smith added, “It’ll be close.”

Other cities across the metro, such as Plymouth, reported lines on Friday evening.

Statewide, 518,053 absentee ballots have been accepted so far. There have been 692,758 absentee ballot applications submitted.

During the 2018 state general election, 638,581 absentee ballots were accepted in Minnesota.

“We’ve seen a really big increase, whether voting early in-person or voting early by mail, since it swapped over to no excuse absentee voting so anybody who wants to vote can vote absentee,” said Smith. “It’s just steadily increased year over year.”

People at the polls told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they vote early to avoid the crowds and enjoy a faster process.

“Voting early affords us the no lines and no COVID,” said Cheryl Miller, a Minneapolis voter. “If you aren’t exercising your right in my opinion you have no right to complain so exercise your right and get out and vote.”

Sanders also encourages others to vote over the next four days.

“It is best to vote for who you believe in and just get out and vote, we can’t be silent anymore,” said Sanders.