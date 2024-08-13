Vote 2024: Minnesota and Wisconsin Primary Voter Guide

Races to watch in the Minnesota primaries on Tuesday

Voters in Minnesota and Wisconsin will head to the polls Tuesday to vote for candidates for federal, state and county offices. Ballot questions could also shape how federal funds are spent.

In Minnesota, the 5th Congressional District is garnering national attention. Rep. Ilhan Omar is facing another challenge from former Minneapolis City Council Member Don Samuels, whom she narrowly defeated in his primary challenge against her in 2022.

In the 7th Congressional District, incumbent Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach is facing a challenge from businessman Steve Boyd.

In the race for U.S. Senate, Navy veteran Joe Fraser is taking on GOP-endorsed Royce White for the Republican nomination. The winner will face longtime DFL Sen. Amy Klobuchar in November.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. If you’re a Minneapolis resident and still have your absentee ballot, you cannot drop it off at your polling center Tuesday. Instead, bring it to either of the city’s two election offices.

“If you’ve changed your mind and want to vote in person, that’s OK,” said Katie Smith, Minneapolis director of elections and voter services. “Just leave your materials at home and head out to the polls. If you have your ballot still, we highly recommend just getting it dropped off. Don’t put it back in the mail at this point, it’s really close to the wire.”

In Wisconsin, voters are being asked to take away the governor’s power to spend federal money. It’s an issue we’ve been covering for months. Republicans, looking to curtail the powers of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, remain unhappy with how the billions of dollars that flowed into the state during the COVID-19 pandemic were spent.

The power of an endorsement by former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin will be tested in a race for an open congressional seat in Tuesday’s primary, when voters also will officially set the field for the state’s closely watched U.S. Senate race.

Voters will choose a Democratic candidate to take on first-term Republican Derrick Van Orden who captured a western Wisconsin congressional district after a generation under Democratic control.

Wisconsin polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Everyone in line by 8 p.m. gets to vote.

Full election results will be available after polls close.