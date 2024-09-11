Volunteers to commemorate 9/11 heroes by packing meals to donate

Tuesday marks 23 years since the attacks on 9/11.

Almost 900 people will be packing nearly 250,000 meals at Roy Wilkins auditorium on Tuesday. The event is held by nonprofit 9/11 Day, which has worked to make Sept. 11 formally known as “National Day of Service and Rememberance.”

It’s the nonprofit’s third year of meal packing in the Twin Cities, and volunteers will be packing meals all over the country. Nationwide, there are expected to be as many as 30,000 volunteers packing over 8.5 million meals.

The meals packed in the Twin Cities will be donated to Second Harvest Heartland — a massive food bank in Brooklyn Park.