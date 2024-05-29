Violent crime continues to drop in St. Paul

St. Paul has seen a decline in violent crimes when comparing the first five months of 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Law enforcement records showed during that time frame, the number of homicides, gunshot victims and carjackings went down. Assaults were up, but only slightly.

The city hit a record number of homicides, with 40, in 2022 and Mayor Melvin Carter opened a new Office of Neighborhood Safety. The goal of that office is to infuse more money into violence interrupter groups to help stop crime before it happens.

Rev. Runney Patterson, with St. Paul’s chapter of 21 Days of Peace, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the violent crime decrease is a good sign and appears the violence interrupter groups are working, but more work still needs to be done.

“And, I call it the ministry of presence. Wherever we have been, they have seen the activities go down,” said Patterson. “Even the police department and those in our community say our presence has really made a difference. What we have tried to do is not to become the police but really become partners with our neighbors.”

Tyrone Terrill, with the St. Paul chapter of the African-American Leadership Council, told KSTP he agreed with Patterson’s assessment.

“It’s working. It’s definitely working,” said Terrill. “Whether it’s my team, on the Ramsey County Youth Intervention Team with Sheriff Fletcher, the Office of Neighborhood Safety and other community partners working hand-in-hand together.”

KSTP reached out to Mayor Carter’s office and the Office of Neighborhood Safety, but schedules did not allow for interviews Tuesday.