Violence interrupter hurt in gunfire exchange on Minneapolis' North Side

The founder of Minneapolis-based violence interrupter group 21 Days of Peace confirmed one of his own was hurt in a shooting on Monday night.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. near 36th and Penn Avenues North, and a man in his 30s was taken to the hospital, according to police.

He was recovering at home as of Tuesday afternoon after being shot in the shoulder and grazed in the neck, said 21 Days of Peace Founder Rev. Jerry McAfee.

“They said he was fine, you know, sedated a bit… so probably still in shock,” he continued.

“Thankfully, it’s not life-threatening,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

Chief O’Hara called the intersection a “problem location,” which is why violence interrupters were there on Monday evening.

“They had had a barbecue up there for the community, and then afterward, there was an exchange of gunfire,” he said.

“I had gotten the message that everybody clocked out. You know, we’re through for the night,” McAfee said.

The last couple of violence interrupters were getting ready to leave when more than one person emerged from the alley and started shooting, hitting his team member who returned fire, McAfee said.

“We don’t know who it came from,” he said.

“I’ll tell you this much, one of the police officers called me, and he said, ‘I’m glad he had a vest on because if he hadn’t had a vest on, it be quite different.'”

O’Hara said he couldn’t speak to whether police had suspects on Tuesday.

“We believe at least three different guns that were involved,” and “a few dozen rounds” were exchanged, he said.

No one else was hurt, but bullets hit a nearby home, making it into a bedroom with a child inside, police said.

The scene was just steps from where 6-year-old Aniya Allen was shot and killed four years ago.

This incident raised questions over whether violence interrupters are allowed to be armed. McAfee said his policy is no firearms on the job, but they were off the clock.

“There’s a lot of unanswered questions in my mind, but the first one starts with, why would they shoot this man in the first place? We ain’t been doing nothing at all but serving,” he said.

21 Days of Peace was not working under city contract on Monday, and O’Hara confirmed the victim was a lawful gun owner.

“So there’s nothing that I have right now that suggests he did anything wrong,” the chief said.

We are asking violence interrupters to go to the places where we’re having ongoing problems with violence. That’s the reality.”

McAfee said this was not the first time he or his team have been shot at, but it’s the first time someone was hurt.

No arrests were made as of this report.