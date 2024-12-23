Vikings-Packers matchup flexed to 3:25 p.m.

The upcoming game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers has been bumped to a later time slot.

On Monday, officials with the Vikings announced that Sunday’s game — previously scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. — has been flexed to 3:25 p.m.

The change comes one day after the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-24, improving to 13-2, a record they share with the Detroit Lions, who defeated the Chicago Bears on Sunday 34-17.

Meanwhile, the Packers (10-4) take on the New Orleans Saints (5-9) on Monday night.

The Vikings and Lions will faceoff on Jan. 5, a matchup that could potentially determine the winner of the NFC North.

