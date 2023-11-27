Vikings opt for caution and rule Jefferson out ahead of game vs. Bears for his 7th absence

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings ruled wide receiver Justin Jefferson out of their Monday night game against Chicago about four hours ahead of kickoff, taking the cautious route and keeping the All-Pro sidelined for a seventh straight game.

The Vikings listed Jefferson as questionable on the final scheduled injury report for the third straight week, but the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year was officially downgraded to out.

Jefferson returned to practice on Nov. 8, but with Minnesota’s bye on the schedule this weekend, the opportunity to give him extra time for his hamstring injury to heal clearly was appealing.

If Jefferson is not activated from injured reserve next week, he’d be ineligible to play the rest of the season. The Vikings next play Dec. 10 at Las Vegas.

The Vikings also elevated linebacker Anthony Barr to the practice squad for the game against the Bears.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.