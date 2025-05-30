Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah signed to multi-year extension

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the Vikings’ general manager since 2022, has agreed to a multi-year extension with the team.

Details on the extension, including pay and length of the new contract, were not made public by the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.

“I’m beyond excited to continue this journey with the Minnesota Vikings,” Adofo-Mensah said in a statement. “This organization means so much to me, and I’ve always believed in what we’re building here. From the ownership to the incredible staff, there’s a true commitment to creating a winning culture with the goal of competing year in and year out.”

During Adofo-Mensah’s tenure, the Vikings have achieved two 13-plus win seasons, two playoff appearances and the team’s first division title since 2017, with an NFC North title in 2022.

Minnesota’s regular-season win percentage of .667 during the last three years under Adofo-Mensah and Head Coach Kevin O’Connell is the sixth highest in the league.

“Kwesi’s leadership, vision and collaboration with our coaching staff has positioned the Minnesota Vikings for sustained success,” said Vikings owner and President Mark Wilf. “His dedication and forward-thinking approach have been instrumental in shaping our roster and future, and we are confident that under the guidance of him and Kevin O’Connell, we will continue to compete at the highest level as we pursue a championship for Vikings fans.”

