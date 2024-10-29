Vikings acquire left tackle Cam Robinson in trade with Jacksonville

The Vikings have a new left tackle after losing Christian Darrisaw (knee) for the season. In exchange for draft compensation, the Vikings traded for Jacksonville’s Cam Robinson, a source confirms to KSTP. NFL Media was the first to report the transaction.

The Vikings are sending Jacksonville a conditional 2026 5th-round draft pick that can become a 4th based on playing time, per a source. The Vikings are also receiving a conditional 2026 7th that can go away based on playing time.

Robinson is in the final year of his contract.

Robinson, 29, didn’t play last Sunday. Instead, backup tackle Walker Little started. Robinson had started all 91 games he played for the Jags. He was coming off a concussion and had been cleared.