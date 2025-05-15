Vigil underway in St. Paul for Peace Officer Memorial Day, flags ordered to half-staff

Hundreds of Minnesota Peace Officers are on the grounds of the state Capitol for a 24-hour silent vigil to honor and remember fallen officers across the state.

Every 20 minutes, a new set of officers stands in remembrance of those gave the ultimate sacrifice. After a 20-minute shift is up, the name and end-of-watch date is read for a fallen Minnesota officer. At the same time, an Honor Guard officers walks the thin blue line that’s at the memorial.

The vigil began at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will last until Thursday evening, when a remembrance ceremony will honor the lives of more than 270 officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty in Minnesota.

The ceremony is open to the public and starts at 7 p.m. outside of the Capitol.

In Washington, D.C., there will also be a memorial held to honor hundreds officers who died in the line of duty last year across the nation, including five who died within Minnesota:

That service will begin at 12 p.m.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz ordered all U.S. and Minnesota state flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Thursday at all state buildings to honor officers who have been killed or hurt while working.

