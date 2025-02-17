Vigil to be held Monday for transgender Minnesotan who was tortured, killed in New York

A trans man from Minnesota will be remembered Monday in upstate New York, where he was killed.

Five people have been charged in the murder of Sam Nordquist and are accused of torturing the 24-year-old for weeks before dumping his body in a field.

Investigators say it’s the worst case their homicide unit has ever been a part of. Nordquist endured “prolonged physical and psychological abuse” starting in December.

He was found dead in a field in Yates County, about 14 miles from a motel he was staying at.

Norquist’s family told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that he left Minnesota in December and headed to New York for an online relationship. One of the people he went to meet was Precious N. Arzuaga, 38, who is now a suspect in his murder.

RELATED: New York law enforcement: Minnesota man who was tortured, killed knew assailants

When Nordquist’s family didn’t hear from him earlier this month, they reported him missing.

“We’re sick. I don’t I don’t have words. I don’t understand why someone would do that to another person,” said Kayla Nordquist, his sister.