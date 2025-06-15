Video shows SWAT team tearing door down of home where shooting suspect rented a room

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has learned Vance Boelter rented a room at a home in north Minneapolis, and a shared details on Saturday of messages Boelter sent him that morning. Boelter rented a room from a home where his longtime friend was living, and that is just one location police swarmed on Saturday as part of a massive manhunt.

Police showed up early Saturday afternoon with a search warrant and a SWAT team. A neighbor captured video of the officers pulling the front door off with an armored vehicle, and you can see police in vests and helmets, with guns pointed at the home. At this point, police didn’t know if he was there.

The SWAT team came to the house after David Carlson, Boelter’s roommate, called 911 when he received a pair of alarming text messages from Boelter just after 6 a.m. He recounted those messages for 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

“He made some choices, and he was planning some things that we didn’t know about. And then that he might be dead soon. Or be gone for a long time,” read Carlson. “I love you guys and I’m sorry for all the trouble this has caused.”

The messages were sent just hours after the shootings which killed Minnesota state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and injured state senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Carlson said police towed Boelter’s car away and took some files from his room. He said they didn’t take any weapons, as it appears there weren’t any in the home when police searched it.