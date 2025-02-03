Video shows protesters interrupting State Capitol hearing, Ramsey County Sheriff calls for metal detectors

On Jan. 21, protesters interrupted the House Public Safety Committee meeting at the State Capitol and Representative Walter Hudson (R – Albertville) recorded the disruption on his phone.

Hudson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he felt uneasy when a protester came within two feet of him yelling through a bullhorn.

“And this person is standing over me with a bull horn screaming in my face; you have no idea what’s going to happen next,” said Hudson.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, House and Senate leadership and Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court Natalie Hudson.

“I mean, 38 of the 50 states have metal detection and checkpoints in their Capitols. 12 do not. We’re one of the 12,” said Fletcher. “The Public Safety Committee meeting was another example of the danger that lurks without searching anyone’s bags.”

Senator Warren Limmer (R – Maple Grove) is a member of the Capitol Security Committee, which is chaired by Lt. Governor Flanagan.

Limmer stopped short of endorsing metal detectors at the State Capitol but told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that in the past, protests were allowed in the rotunda or on the Capitol steps, but not on the House or Senate floors and not during any committee hearings.

“Those same protests and louder protests and more active protests have come directly into the committee hearings and interrupt [sic] the business,” said Limmer.

Rep. Hudson also said he was not sure more security is needed but did point toward enforcing a state law that does not allow protests to interrupt state business.

“By aggressively prosecuting people who engage in criminal disruption at the Capitol,” said Hudson.

Fletcher said his office is now investigating the disruption of the Public Safety Committee as a disorderly conduct case.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to the office of Lt. Governor Flanagan and there has not been a response. House DFL leadership declined to comment.