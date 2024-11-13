Video captures violent assault on Hennepin County EMS ambulance crew

Tyereh Dontrell House was sentenced to nine months and lengthy probation after he was convicted of assaulting a Hennepin County EMS ambulance crew in July.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS obtained video that shows House attacking a paramedic with a large piece of concrete while the other paramedic kept him at a distance with a rolling gurney.

Sam Erickson, Vice-President of the Hennepin County Association of Paramedics and EMTs, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the union is happy the judge imposed the maximum sentence allowed but said the union would be pushing lawmakers to make changes for stiffer penalties.

“These assaults, like the one we’re referencing, could’ve resulted in great bodily harm, or somebody could be hurt or badly injured, those need a second look by the legislature and potentially some more stringent sentencing,” said Erickson.

Hennepin Healthcare data shows that through the first nine months of this year, there have been 243 threats and assaults against EMS workers, compared to 121 for the entire year of 2023.

Hennepin Healthcare EMS Chief, Martin Scheerer, said attacks and threats are now a daily occurrence.

“Certainly, stiff penalties for people who try to do harm to our teams,” said Scheerer. “We’re just there to help and there are people trying to harm us, which is really unfortunate.”