Victims in Mariucci Arena shooting discharged from hospital; still no charges against suspect

The two victims injured outside Mariucci Arena following a graduation on Friday have been discharged from the hospital, according to the University of Minnesota(U of M).

A spokesperson for the U of M told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the 19-year-old and the 49-year-old men who had been shot were discharged Sunday afternoon.

That same spokesperson said the investigation is still active, but could not comment on any potential charges against the suspect who was arrested by police on Friday.

The suspect’s identity remains unconfirmed by police.

As previously reported, the University of Minnesota Police Department (UMPD) said that at around 8:20 p.m. Friday, a shooting occurred outside Mariucci Arena following a graduation ceremony for Wayzata High School.

Police responded to the scene, and paramedics brought the two aforementioned victims to the hospital and took one suspect into custody.

Dave Hughbanks, the father of a Wayzata High School graduate, recalled the surreal aftermath of his daughter’s commencement ceremony as he waited for her outside the arena.

“There was a pop that I thought was a car backfire,” he said.

“And then all of a sudden, people were kind of screaming a little bit, and I ran over and I saw a guy on the ground said, ‘Oh my god.’ You know, like, he was shot.”

Hughbanks used a t-shirt he had been wearing to attempt to put pressure on one of the victim’s injuries before police arrived.

As of this report, police have not provided details about how the shooting unfolded.