Vice President Harris to visit St. Cloud next week

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit St. Cloud next week, the White House announced on Friday.

Harris’ trip to Minnesota comes on the heels of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, and she is expected to talk about the Biden administration’s focus on electric vehicle production.

The time and location of her visit will be revealed later on.

The vice president last stopped in Minnesota a couple of weeks before the midterm elections. She stressed the need to protect reproductive rights during a roundtable discussion at Metropolitan State University in Minneapolis.