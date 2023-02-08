Verdict reached in trial of woman accused of murdering 6-year-old son

A jury has now reached a verdict in the case of a west metro woman accused of murdering her young son.

The panel deliberated for less than two hours after closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday afternoon in the trial of 28-year-old Julissa Thaler.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, prosecutors rested their case against Thaler, who is charged with one count each of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the death of her 6-year-old son, Eli Hart.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Thaler faces an automatic life prison sentence without the possibility of parole.

According to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Eric Chaloux, who was in the courtroom, the defense rested without calling any witnesses.

During closing arguments, prosecutor Dan Allard told the jury that Eli “probably thought he was going on a late-night adventure” and that “the person he trusted the most killed him.”

Thaler is charged with fatally shooting her son with a shotgun after they left their Spring Lake condo last May.

Prosecutors say the next morning, the boy was found dead in the trunk of her car, along with a shotgun, after Thaler was pulled over during a traffic stop in Mound. The child’s DNA and blood were found in her hair, investigators add.

Prosecutors told the jury they don’t know exactly where Eli was killed, as Thaler drove around the west metro for hours.

The prosecution never specified a motive, only telling the jury during closing arguments that she recently bought life insurance policies and was dealing with child custody involving Eli.

Thaler told the court she would not take the stand, on the advice of her lawyers.

Her defense attorney, Brian Leary, told the jury, “she’s guilty of something” but not of the first- and second-degree murder charges.

Leary added the state hasn’t shown that she alone “hefted the gun” and shot Eli multiple times.

Medical examiners determined Hart had been shot as many as nine times.

Closing arguments wrapped up around 2:20 p.m., and the jury reached a verdict just after 4 p.m.

As previously reported, opening statements began last Friday after a nearly week-long jury selection.

