Vance Boelter’s 90 minutes of terror: 4 lawmakers’ homes, 2 shot and 2 killed

There are chilling new details about Vance Boelter’s attack on Minnesota lawmakers and their families. A new timeline of events reveals the 57-year-old tried to do even more damage. Federal prosecutors say he stopped at the homes of four lawmakers early Saturday morning with the intent to kill them.

Investigators believe Boelter had been meticulously planning this attack for months.

2:06 a.m.: Boelter’s first stop was in Champlin at Minnesota state senator John Hoffman’s house. Hoffman and his wife were shot multiple times, but survived. Their daughter called 911.

2:24 a.m.: Next, he traveled to Maple Grove to the home of an unnamed Minnesota state senator. Fortunately, that lawmaker was on vacation and no one answered the door.

2:36 a.m.: Boelter traveled to the New Hope neighborhood where Minnesota state senator Ann Rest lives. Near her home, he was intercepted by another officer making a well check, and so he left the scene without incident.

3:30 a.m.: He arrived at the home of Melissa and Mark Hortman, where he shot and killed them both. Boelter ended up rushing the house and firing into it. He ditched his body armor, mask, and weapon behind the home when he escaped on foot, which started one of the largest manhunts in Minnesota history.