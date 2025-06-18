Vance Boelter arrest aided by latest law enforcement technology

The search for accused killer Vance Boelter is considered the largest manhunt in Minnesota history.

Leaders in the law enforcement community told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the latest technology helped make Boelter’s arrest safer for the public and law enforcement.

Jeff Potts, Executive Director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, told KSTP that drones, armored vehicles and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter all played a big role in keeping law enforcement officers at a safe distance from Boelter as they arrested him in rural Sibley County on Sunday.

“And, sometimes the community doesn’t like that equipment,” said Potts. “But, I can’t think of a better example other than Saturday, why we need that equipment.”

Potts said armored vehicles and drones can help officers cover wide areas without putting them at risk with a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

“You can’t move police officers that quickly unless you have an armored personnel carrier, something to protect those officers from the person they’re searching for. Police cars have no ballistic protection,” said Potts. “And, in this case, I think the drone is the piece of equipment that helped spot the person so the officers could move in and safely take him into custody.”

Lt. Craig Benz told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the State Patrol has a new helicopter with the latest video technology available, but a different chopper was used in the search for Boelter on Sunday. But when the new chopper is used, Benz said the new video surveillance will make a big difference.

“We’re able to download those images and send those images, or video, out over an IP so those decision makers could be able to see it, whether that is the governor or whether it is the command staff or whomever,” said Benz.