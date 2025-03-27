Vaccine clinics across the state facing funding shortage, closures amid federal grant cuts

Minnesota organizations and healthcare providers are scrambling to find solutions after losing federal dollars that immediately shut down vaccination clinics.

The Trump administration cut $11 billion in COVID-19-related grants across the country.

In Minnesota, the department of health is facing $226 million in lost federal grants and tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in response, they’re looking at laying off around 200 employees.

The impact is being felt across the state.

Camphor Church, St. Paul, had a vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday but was forced to shut it down after learning there was no funding.

“They [the community] love coming here because they felt cared for, safe and loved,” Mazel McCoy-Anderson, Camphor Church healthcare ministry nurse, said.

A small room tucked inside Camphor church transformed into a free health clinic for the community, but that free service for the Rondo neighborhood that’s helped hundreds of people is shutting down.

“I was distraught. I was very upset… I just wanted to cry,” McCoy Anderson said.

The Minnesota Department of Health said it’s losing over $200 million in federal grant money that funded the state’s COVID-19 response.

Those dollars trickled down to organizations and providers like Neighborhood Health Source to fund free vaccination clinics in underserved communities.

Adults and kids could get free vaccines for COVID-19, the flu, MPOX and other diseases.

“It’s going to have a negative public health impact,” Steve Knutson, Neighborhood Healthsource executive director, said. “This provided a more accessible venue for those folks out in the community to get their vaccinations completed at these special events.”

The health group was forced to cancel their Saturday pop-up vaccine event in Anoka County. Knutson said now the only vaccine option is at their clinics.

“That certainly isn’t as convenient for members of the community to have to get off work, get out of school, whatever the case might be,” he said.

Knutson explained they front money for future clinics and are normally reimbursed with funding, but he explained it appears the organizations will be out thousands of dollars.

“For an organization like ours, $100,000 is a lot of money to realize we’re not going to receive,” he said. “That’s going to cause some pretty big financial harm to us.”

The Minneapolis Department of Health said they have to cancel five free vaccine clinics in April.

They said in a statement, “The impact on our community is substantial,” said Commissioner Damōn Chaplin, Minneapolis Health Department. “Decisions at the federal level threaten public health now and in the future.”