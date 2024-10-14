USPS workers to rally in Minneapolis on Monday for a new contract

Some mail carriers will be rallying Monday after working without a contract for 16 months, which union leaders say hasn't happened for 50 years.

Although post offices are closed Monday for Indigenous Peoples’ and Columbus Day across the country, a group of postal workers will be picketing in Minneapolis.

The National Association of Letter Carriers says its union workers have been working for more than 16 months without a contract.

The union says it is asking for a pay increase, claiming wages are not keeping up with inflation. In addition, it says USPS is required by law to pay its employees at rates comparable to private sector wages.

The union says the highest pay is at least 20% lower than that.

This event is the second rally by postal workers in the area held recently — two weeks ago, members of the American Postal Workers Union gathered in Eagan to express concerns over staffing levels and unnecessary delivery delays.

“We have a vast network that is capable of delivering the mail on time. It’s there, we did it. Its policies of the delivering for a miracle plan that has degraded the service that us, the public, sees these days,” said Dave Cook, president of the American Postal Workers Union Local.

Monday’s rally begins at 12 p.m. in downtown Minneapolis. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the USPS for a response to the rally and will update this article when — or if — one is received.