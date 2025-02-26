Use-of-force incident captured in video under review by Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a video circulating on social media, sparking questions over use-of-force.

The video posted to Facebook shows two deputies on top of a man, trying to restrain him. At one point, one of the deputies repeatedly punches the man in the head.

The sheriff’s office says the arrest happened on Jan. 9 while officers were trying to arrest the man suspected of being a felon in possession of a firearm and drug possession.

Authorities say the detectives involved in the arrest reported the use of force when the incident occurred.

Both the arrest and use of force are currently under review.