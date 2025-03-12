USDA food program cuts include $18M for Minnesota schools, food pantries

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the end of COVID-era food programs that were utilized by food pantries and schools across the country to buy locally from farmers.

Minnesota’s Department of Agriculture anticipated approximately $18 million this year — $13.2 million for the Local Food for School Program and $4.7 million for the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program.

“USDA is prioritizing stable, proven solutions that deliver lasting impact. The COVID era is over—USDA’s approach to nutrition programs will reflect that reality moving forward,” a USDA spokesperson wrote.

“I think it’s short-sighted to dial it back because I think we are making progress for farmers, for food banks, and schools,” said Minnesota AG Commissioner Thom Petersen.

Several hundred Minnesota farmers and producers have benefited from the programs.

“Diversifying our food system, that’s what this does, it helps give schools, child care centers, and food banks some options that are local,” said Petersen.

Keystone Community Food Center, in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood, has received assistance from the USDA program.

“We really need those grant funds in order to make this a reality, when those grant funds go away, we will no longer be able to purchase from local producers,” said Julia McCarthy, Keystone Community Services.

Keystone uses the funds to help buy food directly from Minnesota producers — many of them small community farmers.

Staff are making plans to look for other ways to fill the shelves for those in need.

“Food insecurity is increasing in our community, it’s not always visible, but we know the numbers are going up, by the number of people who are coming to us for assistance,” McCarthy said.

Below is the full statement from USDA: